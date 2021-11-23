Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vallourec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vallourec presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Vallourec stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94. Vallourec has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.85.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

