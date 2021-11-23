Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VLON opened at $4.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.49. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

