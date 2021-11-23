Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the October 14th total of 94,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 205,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of VLON stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Vallon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

