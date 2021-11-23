Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of Utah Medical Products worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 512.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of UTMD opened at $124.71 on Tuesday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $133.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.41. The stock has a market cap of $455.32 million, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $87,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $83,406.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,751 shares of company stock worth $259,876. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

