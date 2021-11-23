Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

USIO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $7.75 on Friday. Usio has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.55 million, a PE ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Usio will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Usio news, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $32,267.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,039,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,932,528.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $470,140 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Usio by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Usio by 102.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 64,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Usio in the second quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Usio by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

