US Capital Advisors Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will earn $2.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.98. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENB. Citigroup increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.72.

TSE:ENB opened at C$50.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$101.56 billion and a PE ratio of 17.65. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$38.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.73%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

