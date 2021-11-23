Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.
Urban Outfitters stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.27. 3,659,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,547. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56.
In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.