Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Urban Outfitters stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.27. 3,659,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,547. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Urban Outfitters worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

