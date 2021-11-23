Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Shares of UE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.84. 537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,032. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

