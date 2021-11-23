Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Director Cassidy Sukhinder Singh Sells 5,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Director Cassidy Sukhinder Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.76, for a total value of $1,058,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Upstart stock traded down $8.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.36. 5,654,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,163. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.65 and its 200-day moving average is $207.96. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $401.49.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.55.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
