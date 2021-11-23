Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Director Cassidy Sukhinder Singh Sells 5,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Director Cassidy Sukhinder Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.76, for a total value of $1,058,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $8.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.36. 5,654,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,163. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.65 and its 200-day moving average is $207.96. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Upstart by 791.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.55.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

