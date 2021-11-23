Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.59. Upland Software reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,637 shares of company stock worth $703,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 107.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 18.4% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.25. 416,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,069. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $648.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

