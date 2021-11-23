United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Short Interest Up 18.0% in October

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,820,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the October 14th total of 22,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 367,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

