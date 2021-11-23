Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,700 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ULVR. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,250 ($55.53).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,858 ($50.41) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,917.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.34 billion and a PE ratio of 22.24. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.47) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

