UBS Group Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $285.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $315.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $360.83.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $242.28 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $238.20 and a 1 year high of $486.83. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $13,253,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

