UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BPXXY. Barclays cut BPER Banca from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BPER Banca in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BPXXY stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. BPER Banca has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

