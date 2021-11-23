UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth $110,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MultiPlan by 68.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPLN opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. MultiPlan Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.13.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPLN shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN).

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.