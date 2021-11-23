UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,080 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,523,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 562.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 525,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after buying an additional 422,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after buying an additional 351,101 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 176,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.