UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,672 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of ADTRAN worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ADTRAN by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ADTRAN by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.00 and a beta of 1.36.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is 900.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADTN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair purchased 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

