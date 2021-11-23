UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 16,160 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,224,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVMD. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.