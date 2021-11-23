UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 617 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Guess? worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Guess? by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Guess? by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Guess? by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 157,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,965,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,857,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.16. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

