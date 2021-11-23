UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of SpartanNash worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the second quarter worth $54,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the second quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 5,459.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 23.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

In other SpartanNash news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTN opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $918.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.76. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Several research firms have commented on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.