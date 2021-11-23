Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

TWST opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average of $112.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.75. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $214.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWST. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.60.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $575,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162,695 shares of company stock valued at $18,687,316 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Twist Bioscience stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 311.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

