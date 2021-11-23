Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.00.
Several research firms recently commented on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TPTX opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average is $65.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.79. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.03 and a 12-month high of $141.30.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.
