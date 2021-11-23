Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.01

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.01 and last traded at $37.64, with a volume of 200801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPB. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 270.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 57.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 13.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

