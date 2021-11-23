Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$287 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.01 million.Turing also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.460 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.45.

TWKS stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,331. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.25. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turing will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

