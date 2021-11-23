TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $261.29

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.29 ($3.41) and traded as low as GBX 253.19 ($3.31). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.33), with a volume of 43,906 shares traded.

TTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 296 ($3.87).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 264.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 261.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £446.14 million and a PE ratio of 43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

