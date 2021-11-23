TSR (TSRI) & Its Rivals Financial Contrast

TSR (NASDAQ: TSRI) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare TSR to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TSR and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A TSR Competitors 331 1441 2330 75 2.51

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 3.80%. Given TSR’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TSR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TSR and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $68.82 million -$600,000.00 3.16 TSR Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 24.75

TSR’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TSR. TSR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of TSR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TSR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR 7.52% 81.94% 27.13% TSR Competitors -3.09% -4.21% 6.27%

Volatility & Risk

TSR has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSR’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TSR competitors beat TSR on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About TSR

TSR, Inc. engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

