Truist Securities Raises Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $175.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.40.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart stock opened at $146.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.05. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.