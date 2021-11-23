Truist Boosts Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $175.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price target boosted by Truist from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPRT. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.40.

CPRT stock opened at $146.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.08 and a 200-day moving average of $140.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Copart has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Copart by 8.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $59,936,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Copart by 12.2% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Copart by 9.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

