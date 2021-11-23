Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Makes New $21.69 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,000. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded up $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.45. 13,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.76. The company has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

