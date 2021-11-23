Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 4,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 39,134 shares.The stock last traded at $35.58 and had previously closed at $35.57.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.311 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Tri-Continental by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Tri-Continental by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

