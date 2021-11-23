Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 4,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 39,134 shares.The stock last traded at $35.58 and had previously closed at $35.57.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.311 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.55.
Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)
Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
