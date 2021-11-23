Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Plans $3.31 — Dividend

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) declared a — dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 3.311 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Tri-Continental has increased its dividend by 40.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:TY opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55. Tri-Continental has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $35.80.
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Article: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.