Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Plans $3.31 — Dividend

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) declared a — dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 3.311 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Tri-Continental has increased its dividend by 40.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:TY opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55. Tri-Continental has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $35.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tri-Continental stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Tri-Continental worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

