Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.86

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.86 and traded as high as C$5.03. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$5.01, with a volume of 6,870 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$142.45 million and a P/E ratio of 4.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is 10.23%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

