Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Trading Up 6.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 2,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 128,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Specifically, insider Julie A. Baron purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $84,694.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair cut Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $507.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,940,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 743,949 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 48,005 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

