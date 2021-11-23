Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Update

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 529,800 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the October 14th total of 455,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of TGS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,495. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.35. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $184.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,482,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

