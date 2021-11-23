Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 56.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,959,000 after buying an additional 63,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 50.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $185.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.14. The firm has a market cap of $258.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $134.45 and a 12-month high of $188.18.

TM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

