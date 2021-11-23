Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Raymond James

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TPZEF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

OTCMKTS:TPZEF remained flat at $$14.23 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

