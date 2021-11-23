TOP (TOP) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.77 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One TOP coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TOP has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a total market capitalization of $10.77 million and $321,734.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00234930 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00088779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

