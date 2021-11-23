TokenClub Hits Market Cap of $30.77 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One TokenClub coin can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenClub has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $30.77 million and approximately $13.73 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00046689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00239093 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00087986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TokenClub Profile

TokenClub (TCT) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

