Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Titan Machinery also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

TITN stock opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $796.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 755.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 56.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.