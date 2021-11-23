TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.73

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 1946923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $791.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.06.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia purchased 15,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

