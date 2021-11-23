thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives $13.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

TKAMY opened at $11.89 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

