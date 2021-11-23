Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 350 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Progress Software by 19.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRGS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.