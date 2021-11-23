Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SLM were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of SLM by 3,661.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,152,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,778 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in SLM by 801.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in SLM by 11.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,610,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,062 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SLM by 720.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,547,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in SLM by 350.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,423,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

