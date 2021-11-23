Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Callaway Golf worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELY stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.80. 18,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,852. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,739,832 shares of company stock valued at $217,768,960. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

