Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,651 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,791,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FCX traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,268,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

