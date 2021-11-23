Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,117 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 111,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $129,123.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,104 shares of company stock worth $616,272. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,172. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -141.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

