Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 111 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,078,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,233,000 after buying an additional 98,606 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% during the second quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.24. 14,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,311. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.25. The company has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock worth $773,528 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

