Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and $43.87 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.42 or 0.00229021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.29 or 0.00870095 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000633 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00016532 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00076490 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009257 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

