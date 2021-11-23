The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $29.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Williams Companies by 851.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612,360 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $97,830,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Williams Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

