The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $151.25. The stock had a trading volume of 309,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961,521. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $141.70 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $274.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

